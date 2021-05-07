Santa Cruz, Hyundai's first-ever pick-up truck, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 07, 2021, 02:31 pm

Hyundai's first-ever pick-up truck, the Santa Cruz, is likely to go on sale in the US this summer.

In the latest development, the company has revealed the colors, features, and engine options of the vehicle.

The Santa Cruz comes in six shades and sports LED headlights as well as cooled front seats. It is offered with choice of two petrol engines.

Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The vehicle has a blacked-out grille

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz comes in SE, SEL, SEL Premium, and Limited trims. It has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights.

It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18- or 20-inch wheels.

The vehicle is available in six shades including Phantom Black, Hampton Grey, Blue Stone, and Desert Sand.

Interiors

Inside, it has ventilated seats and a large touchscreen console

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has a black cabin with heated/cooled front seats, automatic climate control, a premium audio system, keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

It houses an 8.0-inch/10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, and automated emergency braking.

Performance

It can tow up to 2,268kg

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is offered with two engine choices: a 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated, inline-four mill that makes around 190hp, and a 2.5-liter, turbocharged, inline-four motor that generates around 275hp of power.

The engines are linked to an 8-speed AMT/DCT gearbox and an optional all-wheel-drive system. The truck has a towing capacity of up to 2,268kg, depending on the trim.

Information

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $25,000 (approximately Rs. 18.3 lakh) and will be up for grabs starting this summer. However, it is unlikely to arrive in India.