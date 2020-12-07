Last updated on Dec 07, 2020, 05:11 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In an attempt to increase sales this month, Renault dealerships are offering great deals on all the models, including popular offerings like the KWID and Duster.
These offers are valid till the end of December and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses.
Here's our roundup.
Renault Duster's RX CVT variant is available with offers worth Rs. 80,000 while other trims get benefits of up to Rs. 60,000.
There are offers worth Rs. 39,000 on the KWID, along with an additional cash discount of Rs. 5,000 available on the RXL variant.
The Triber can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 50,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.
Renault KWID comes with a cascading grille, a rear spoiler, roof rails, and LED headlights with DRLs. Inside, it has a 5-seater cabin, fabric upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags for safety.
The hatchback draws power from a BS6-compliant 999cc petrol engine that churns out 67hp of power and 91Nm torque. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed automatic gearbox.
The Renault Triber features a chrome-covered grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, designer alloy wheels, and faux skid plates.
It offers a 7-seater cabin with auto climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and four airbags.
The crossover is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 72hp/96Nm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
The Renault Duster has an eye-catching look, featuring trapezoidal headlamp units with integrated DRLs, a chrome-finished grille, and designer alloy wheels.
The SUV offers a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a touchscreen infotainment console, auto climate control, and dual airbags.
It is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 105hp/142Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 154hp/254Nm.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.