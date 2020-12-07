In an attempt to increase sales this month, Renault dealerships are offering great deals on all the models, including popular offerings like the KWID and Duster. These offers are valid till the end of December and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses. Here's our roundup.

Key details A detailed look at the offers and benefits

Renault Duster's RX CVT variant is available with offers worth Rs. 80,000 while other trims get benefits of up to Rs. 60,000. There are offers worth Rs. 39,000 on the KWID, along with an additional cash discount of Rs. 5,000 available on the RXL variant. The Triber can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 50,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 2.99 lakh

Renault KWID comes with a cascading grille, a rear spoiler, roof rails, and LED headlights with DRLs. Inside, it has a 5-seater cabin, fabric upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags for safety. The hatchback draws power from a BS6-compliant 999cc petrol engine that churns out 67hp of power and 91Nm torque. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

Car #2 Renault Triber: Price begins at Rs. 5.12 lakh

The Renault Triber features a chrome-covered grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, designer alloy wheels, and faux skid plates. It offers a 7-seater cabin with auto climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and four airbags. The crossover is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 72hp/96Nm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Car #3 Renault Duster: Price starts at Rs. 8.59 lakh