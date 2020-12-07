Hyundai is planning to expand its Creta family by introducing a new 7-seater model in India. According to CarWale, it will be launched "in the second half of 2021" and will go on sale towards the end of the year. The company had recently trademarked the name 'Alcazar,' which is expected to be the moniker for the upcoming SUV.

Hyundai Creta 7-seater: At a glance

As per the previous spy images, Hyundai Creta 7-seater will feature a longer body for the additional seating arrangement, extra chrome work on the grille, and a different bumper than what is available on the 5-seater model. For lighting, it will house LED headlights, DRLs and taillights. On the sides, the car is expected to offer body-colored B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and new alloy wheels.

Power and performance

The upcoming Creta 7-seater is expected to be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter turbo petrol motor that makes 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Inside the cabin

Inside, the 7-seater Hyundai Creta will offer a spacious cabin with dual-tone upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier. It will also have a Bose sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, the SUV will get six airbags, 'Follow me home' headlamps, and a 360-degree-view camera.

