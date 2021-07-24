Yamaha YZF R15 V4 bike found testing; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 01:19 pm

Yamaha YZF R15 V4 previewed in spy shots

Japanese automaker Yamaha is expected to launch its YZF R15 V4 motorbike in India later this year. Now, a test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been spied testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a projector headlight flanked by DRLs, a floating tail section, and a new exhaust. Here are more details.

Design

The bike should offer full-LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity

The Yamaha YZF R15 V4 should sit on a Deltabox frame and have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, new fairings, and windscreen, as well as an upswept exhaust. The bike is expected to pack a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. It might have a fuel storage capacity of 11 liters.

Information

It should run on a 19hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha YZF R15 V4 is likely to be powered by a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 18.6hp of power at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm of torque at 8,500rpm. The mill should be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It might be equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha YZF R15 V4 is likely to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are expected to be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha YZF R15 V4: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Yamaha YZF R15 V4 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a slight premium over the YZF R15 V3 which starts at Rs. 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).