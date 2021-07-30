Bajaj Pulsar 250F's design revealed in spy shots

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 12:05 am

Bajaj Auto is expected to launch its Pulsar 250F semi-faired motorcycle in India around September. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming bike has been spied testing, revealing its key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a projector headlight flanked by boomerang-shaped DRLs, a tall windshield, and fairing-mounted mirrors. Here are more details.

Design

A twin-strip taillamp and digital instrument console will be available

The Bajaj Pulsar 250F will have a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, a raised windshield, and a twin-strip LED taillamp. Fairing-mounted ORVMs will also be available. The bike is expected to pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and ride on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

It will be fueled by a 25hp, 250cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 250F will be powered by a BS6-compliant 250cc, oil-cooled engine that could generate a maximum power of around 25hp. The motor might be paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It will be equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Bajaj Pulsar 250F will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) should also be offered for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Pulsar 250F: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Bajaj Pulsar 250F in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, the two-wheeler is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).