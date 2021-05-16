Bajaj Pulsar 250F bike found testing for the first time

The semi-faired sibling of the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 motorcycle has been spotted testing in India for the first time. The two-wheeler will follow the nomenclature of the Pulsar 220F and should be called the Pulsar 250F. As per the images (courtesy Bikewale), it will have fairing-mounted mirrors, clip-on handlebars, a stubby exhaust canister, and alloy wheels. Here are more details.

Design

The bike should have a full-LED lighting setup

The Bajaj Pulsar 250F is expected to have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, clip-on handlebars, fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, a rear tire hugger-mounted number plate, and a stubby exhaust. The bike should pack a semi-digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and shall ride on alloy wheels.

Information

It should run on a 24hp, 249cc engine

The semi-faired Bajaj Pulsar 250F is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 249cc, fuel-injected, oil-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. This mill should generate around 24.3hp of maximum power.

Safety

It will have disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 250F will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are likely to be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Pulsar 250F: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Bajaj Pulsar 250F will be announced at the time of launch in India. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.