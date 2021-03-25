The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F bike, launched in India this January, will soon be offered in two new color schemes. The upcoming Moon White color option will combine a white background with red and black graphics, while the Matte Black shade will have a sporty mix of red and black tones. However, the features and mechanical specifications of these variants will remain unchanged.

Design The bike has a halogen headlight for lighting

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. It has a 15-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 160kg.

Information It runs on a 20hp, 220cc engine

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F draws power from a BS6-compliant 220cc, single-cylinder engine which generates 20.11hp of power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 18.55Nm at 7,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is equipped with a 280mm disc brake on the front and a 230mm disc brake on the rear wheel. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 5-way adjustable Nitrox shock absorber on the rear end.

Information 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Pricing