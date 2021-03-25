Royal Enfield is likely to launch its Hunter 350 model in India in the coming months. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the bike has been found testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the images, it will have a rounded headlamp and mirrors, an upswept exhaust, a compact seat, and a blacked-out theme.

Design The bike should have an all-LED lighting setup

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be based on the company's modular J platform and shall feature a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, and a circular headlight. The bike should also pack a semi-digital instrument console with Tripper Navigation, a full-LED lighting setup, and shall ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.

Information It will run on a 20hp, 349cc engine

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates 20.2hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing and availability