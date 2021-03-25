Honda is expected to launch its City hybrid sedan in India by mid-2021. To recall, it was unveiled in Malaysia last August. The car comes with an intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid powertrain. However, its styling and features are almost similar to the fifth-generation City on sale in India, barring some blacked-out elements on the body. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car sports a wide grille

The Honda City hybrid has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored door handles, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a ground clearance of 165mm and a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

Interiors The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many safety options

The Honda City hybrid has a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, adjustable leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features, including Mirror Link. For ensuring the passengers' safety, six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer are available.

Performance The petrol engine is aided by two electric motors

Honda City's i-MMD hybrid setup comprises a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 98hp/127Nm and two electric motors. The first motor is linked to the engine and is used as an integrated starter-generator (ISG). The second one makes 109hp/253Nm and sends the power to the front wheels. Transmission duties on the Indian model should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Information Honda City hybrid: Pricing and availability