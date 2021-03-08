SKODA will launch a CNG variant of its RAPID sedan in India, Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, has confirmed. The car should have a factory-fitted CNG kit and is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which is available on the standard model. However, its design and features will be unchanged.

Twitter Post Hollis confirmed the news in response to a query

Yes CNG is in testing. We at Skoda are launching 4 new products in the next 12 months, starting with the World Premier of Kushaq this month. — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) March 4, 2021

Exteriors The car will sport a wide blacked-out grille

The SKODA RAPID CNG will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out multi-slat grille, a wide air vent, projector headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around taillamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 2,552m and a ground clearance of 116mm.

Information It should run on a 109hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The SKODA RAPID CNG should be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 109hp of power and 175Nm of torque. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle should have a 5-seater cabin with many features

The SKODA RAPID CNG should have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information SKODA RAPID CNG: Pricing and availability