-
SKODA confirms CNG variant of its RAPID sedan in IndiaLast updated on Mar 08, 2021, 05:25 pm
-
SKODA will launch a CNG variant of its RAPID sedan in India, Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, has confirmed.
The car should have a factory-fitted CNG kit and is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which is available on the standard model. However, its design and features will be unchanged.
-
-
Twitter Post
Hollis confirmed the news in response to a query
-
Yes CNG is in testing. We at Skoda are launching 4 new products in the next 12 months, starting with the World Premier of Kushaq this month.— Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) March 4, 2021
-
Exteriors
The car will sport a wide blacked-out grille
-
The SKODA RAPID CNG will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out multi-slat grille, a wide air vent, projector headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around taillamps.
It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 2,552m and a ground clearance of 116mm.
-
Information
It should run on a 109hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine
-
The SKODA RAPID CNG should be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 109hp of power and 175Nm of torque. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
The vehicle should have a 5-seater cabin with many features
-
The SKODA RAPID CNG should have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be available.
-
Information
SKODA RAPID CNG: Pricing and availability
-
The pricing and availability details of the SKODA RAPID CNG sedan in India will be revealed at the time of launch. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry some premium over the standard model which falls in the Rs. 7.79-13.29 lakh price-bracket (ex-showroom).