To commemorate its 120th anniversary, US automaker Indian Motorcycle has revealed its limited-run 2021 Chieftain Elite model. Its production will be limited to just 120 units. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive look and comes with a host of electronic features. It draws power from a 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 air-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite has a dual-tone Thunder Black Vivid Crystal and Carbon Crystal paintwork, coupled with a Slate Smoke finish and color-matched badging. The painting process takes more than 24 hours to complete. The bike packs an all-LED lighting, a tinted flare windshield, a 400W PowerBand sound system, and a 7.0-inch RIDE COMMAND infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay.

The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite is offered with a range of optional accessories for further personalization. They include a low-profile quick-release passenger sissy bar, color-matched remote-locking trunk, a variety of handlebars, seats, backrest pad, and color-matched hard lower fairings with adjustable air dams.

The limited-run 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite draws power from a 1,890cc, Thunderstroke 116 air-cooled, fuel-injected engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 171Nm of peak torque. The company has not revealed the power output details. The cruiser bike also comes with a rear cylinder deactivation facility, which delivers improved riding comfort in slow-moving traffic.

The Indian Chieftain Elite is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, key-less ignition, and a tire pressure monitoring system. It also offers three selectable ride modes: Tour, Standard, and Sport. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 46mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

