Indian Motorcycle reveals limited-run Chieftain Elite cruiser bike: Details hereLast updated on Mar 08, 2021, 05:19 pm
To commemorate its 120th anniversary, US automaker Indian Motorcycle has revealed its limited-run 2021 Chieftain Elite model. Its production will be limited to just 120 units.
As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive look and comes with a host of electronic features. It draws power from a 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 air-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here are more details.
Design
The bike packs a 7.0-inch infotainment panel
The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite has a dual-tone Thunder Black Vivid Crystal and Carbon Crystal paintwork, coupled with a Slate Smoke finish and color-matched badging. The painting process takes more than 24 hours to complete.
The bike packs an all-LED lighting, a tinted flare windshield, a 400W PowerBand sound system, and a 7.0-inch RIDE COMMAND infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay.
Information
The vehicle boasts of a bunch of optional accessories
The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite is offered with a range of optional accessories for further personalization. They include a low-profile quick-release passenger sissy bar, color-matched remote-locking trunk, a variety of handlebars, seats, backrest pad, and color-matched hard lower fairings with adjustable air dams.
Internals
It runs on a 1,890cc engine with rear cylinder deactivation
The limited-run 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite draws power from a 1,890cc, Thunderstroke 116 air-cooled, fuel-injected engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 171Nm of peak torque. The company has not revealed the power output details.
The cruiser bike also comes with a rear cylinder deactivation facility, which delivers improved riding comfort in slow-moving traffic.
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
The Indian Chieftain Elite is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, key-less ignition, and a tire pressure monitoring system. It also offers three selectable ride modes: Tour, Standard, and Sport.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 46mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Information
2021 Indian Chieftain Elite: Pricing and availability
In the US, the 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite carries a starting price-tag of $34,999 (approximately Rs. 25.6 lakh) and is making way to dealerships. However, no details regarding its pricing and availability in India are currently available.