The second batch of the Volkswagen T-Roc SUV will be launched in India on April 1.

To recall, the car debuted here in March last year, and 1,000 units were imported that got sold out within a few months.

As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look, a feature-packed cabin, and runs on a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine.

