Volkswagen T-Roc's second batch to be launched on April 1Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 05:45 pm
The second batch of the Volkswagen T-Roc SUV will be launched in India on April 1.
To recall, the car debuted here in March last year, and 1,000 units were imported that got sold out within a few months.
As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look, a feature-packed cabin, and runs on a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The car sports a wide black grille
The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights.
It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels.
Wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear. The SUV is offered in five color options.
Information
It runs on a 148hp, 1.5-liter engine
The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 148hp of maximum power and 250Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious, feature-packed cabin
The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc has a spacious 5-seater cabin, with leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
Six airbags, a parking camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and crash sensors ensure the safety of the passengers.
Information
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc shall be announced on April 1. It should carry a premium of Rs. 1-1.5 lakh over last year's model, which was priced at Rs. 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom).