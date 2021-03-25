German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched its M 1000 RR motorcycle in India. It is offered in two variants: Standard and Competition. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive look and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 999cc, 4-cylinder engine and has a top-speed of 306km/h. Here are more details.

Design The bike comes in three colors

The BMW M 1000 RR has a muscular fuel tank, carbon fiber winglets, an upswept Akrapovic Titanium exhaust, heated grips, and a tall windscreen. It packs a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console, a USB charging socket, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on M carbon wheels. The two-wheeler is offered in Racing Blue Metallic, Light White, and Racing Red color schemes.

Premium model The Competition model offers some added features

The Competition variant comes with a passenger kit, a pillion seat cover, an M GPS-lap trigger, and a carbon pack comprising M carbon front and rear mudguard, M carbon tank cover, M carbon sprocket cover, and M carbon chain guard. An M billet pack, which includes an M brake lever guard, rider footrest system, engine protectors, and brake lever folding, is also available.

Information It runs on a 209hp, 999cc engine

BMW M 1000 RR runs on a BS6-compliant 999cc, 4-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 209hp of power at 14,500rpm and 113Nm of torque at 11,000rpm. The bike can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds and attain a top-speed of 306km/h.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

The BMW M 1000 RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and launch control. It also offers four riding modes: Rain, Dynamic, Road, and Race. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 45mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and an aluminium swing arm on the rear end.

Information BMW M 1000 RR: Pricing and availability