-
This BMW sports bike costs more than Mercedes-Benz A-Class LimousineLast updated on Mar 25, 2021, 03:25 pm
-
German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched its M 1000 RR motorcycle in India. It is offered in two variants: Standard and Competition.
As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive look and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 999cc, 4-cylinder engine and has a top-speed of 306km/h.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design
The bike comes in three colors
-
The BMW M 1000 RR has a muscular fuel tank, carbon fiber winglets, an upswept Akrapovic Titanium exhaust, heated grips, and a tall windscreen.
It packs a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console, a USB charging socket, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on M carbon wheels.
The two-wheeler is offered in Racing Blue Metallic, Light White, and Racing Red color schemes.
-
Premium model
The Competition model offers some added features
-
The Competition variant comes with a passenger kit, a pillion seat cover, an M GPS-lap trigger, and a carbon pack comprising M carbon front and rear mudguard, M carbon tank cover, M carbon sprocket cover, and M carbon chain guard.
An M billet pack, which includes an M brake lever guard, rider footrest system, engine protectors, and brake lever folding, is also available.
-
Information
It runs on a 209hp, 999cc engine
-
BMW M 1000 RR runs on a BS6-compliant 999cc, 4-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 209hp of power at 14,500rpm and 113Nm of torque at 11,000rpm. The bike can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds and attain a top-speed of 306km/h.
-
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
-
The BMW M 1000 RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and launch control. It also offers four riding modes: Rain, Dynamic, Road, and Race.
Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 45mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and an aluminium swing arm on the rear end.
-
Information
BMW M 1000 RR: Pricing and availability
-
The BMW M 1000 RR has been brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU). The Standard and Competition variants cost Rs. 42 lakh and Rs. 45 lakh, respectively. In comparison, the newly-launched Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine starts at Rs. 40 lakh (all price, ex-showroom).