German automaker BMW's 8 Series Gran Coupe, with an Alpina treatment, has been revealed. It will make its way to US dealerships in late spring. Called the 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe, the premium vehicle sports extensive cosmetic updates inside-out and draws power from a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car sports a large kidney grille

The 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed kidney grille, sleek headlights, and Green Metallic paintwork. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 21-inch spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires (20-inch wheels with all-season tires also available). Wrap-around taillights, a lip spoiler, black diffuser insert, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Interiors The vehicle has a tech-forward cabin

The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe has a 4-seater cabin with Alpina branding on the illuminated door sills, center console, and digital instrument cluster. It also has wood trims, Alcantara upholstery, auto climate control, rear AC vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera. The premium sedan houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

Performance It runs on a 612hp, 4.4-liter engine

The B8 Gran Coupe draws power from a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 612hp/800Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds, and clock a top-speed of 323km/h. For improved performance, it comes with an Integral Active Steering system and a suspension setup featuring stiffer suspension strut mounts and Eibach-branded springs.

Information 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe: Pricing and availability