'My first love letter...': Atlee celebrates SRK's National Award win

Atlee , the director of Shah Rukh Khan 's blockbuster Jawan , has congratulated the actor on his first-ever National Film Award . The announcement was made on Friday. Khan shares this honor with Vikrant Massey , who was awarded for his performance in 12th Fail. This is a significant milestone in Khan's illustrious career spanning over three decades.

Director's note 'Feeling blessed, sir': Atlee On Saturday, Atlee took to Instagram to share his joy over Khan's win. He wrote, "Feeling blessed, [SRK] sir. I'm super happy that you've got the national award for our movie Jawan." "It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving this film, sir." He also thanked Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment for giving him the opportunity to direct Jawan.

Director's experience 'Just my first love letter to you...' Atlee further elaborated on his experience of working with Khan. He wrote, "This is one of my life's most important moments; Shah Rukh sir being near you itself is a great blessing, sir." "As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure blessing from God." "It's just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir. "

SRK's gratitude Earlier, SRK thanked Atlee for 'Jawan' After his victory, SRK took to social media on Friday night to express his gratitude. In a video, he said, "I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for 2023. Thank you to Raju sir, Sid, and especially Atlee sir and his team, who gave me this opportunity in their film Jawan." "Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, and to the I&B Ministry, and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor."