What's the story

The future of Varun Dhawan's latest film Baby John's OTT release remains uncertain after its dismal box office performance.

Despite initial excitement for its digital debut, the absence of updates from producers and streaming platforms has led to speculation that it may still be on the lookout for a buyer.

The film, also starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, hit theaters on December 25 and has since failed to draw crowds.