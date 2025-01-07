No OTT buyers for Varun's 'Baby John': Report
What's the story
The future of Varun Dhawan's latest film Baby John's OTT release remains uncertain after its dismal box office performance.
Despite initial excitement for its digital debut, the absence of updates from producers and streaming platforms has led to speculation that it may still be on the lookout for a buyer.
The film, also starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, hit theaters on December 25 and has since failed to draw crowds.
Box office struggle
'Baby John' box office performance: A detailed look
The film opened with a collection of ₹11.25cr but saw a major drop in earnings by the eighth day, collecting just ₹35.4cr.
This decline in daily earnings to a mere ₹1cr forced many single-screen theaters to take the movie off their schedules.
While fans hoped for an early digital release given its poor big screen reception, no official announcements have been made yet, leaving fans in suspense about its OTT premiere date.
Digital dilemma
'Baby John's digital future hangs in balance
Normally, OTT rights of movies are acquired ahead of their theatrical release. However, the poor performance of Baby John could have scared off potential digital buyers.
Industry insiders claim the film's lukewarm response has made it less attractive in the digital space, leaving its OTT fate ambiguous.
So far, there has been no word from the makers about its digital premiere.
Film background
'Baby John': A remake of Atlee's Tamil hit 'Theri'
Directed by Kalees, Baby John is a Hindi-language remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil hit Theri.
The film stars Dhawan in the lead, along with Suresh in her Hindi debut, Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Shroff.
The action-thriller revolves around Baby John (Dhawan), a single father who runs a quaint restaurant in Alappuzha, Kerala with his daughter Khushi.
Despite its box office struggles, it might still find an audience if it gets an OTT release.