What's the story HBO has officially renewed its popular prequel series, Dune: Prophecy, for a second season. The news was announced at a press conference, attended by showrunner Alison Schapker and lead actors Emily Watson and Olivia Williams. The announcement comes just days ahead of the first season's finale, which is set to air on Sunday, December 22. Dune: Prophecy serves as a prequel to Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Dune: Part Two.

'How the sisterhood survives is very much part of S2'

During the press conference, Schapker teased the plot for the next season, saying, "How the sisterhood survives is very much a part of Season 2." Set 10 millennia before Villeneuve's Dune films, the series takes inspiration from Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson's novel Sisterhood of Dune trilogy (2012-2016). It was first announced in 2019 as a spin-off project from Villeneuve's first Dune film.

'Dune: Prophecy' delves into Bene Gesserit's origins

Dune: Prophecy dives into the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful sisterhood at the center of the Dune universe. The story follows a young Bene Gesserit acolyte discovering political, spiritual, and scientific forces shaping the galaxy. The storyline also touches upon their manipulative influence on noble houses, prophetic visions, and complex breeding programs culminating in Paul Atreides's birth.

'Prophecy' cast and connection to 'Dune' films

The series stars Watson and Williams as Valya and Tula Harkonnen, pivotal characters in the Bene Gesserit's origins. Travis Fimmel, Tabu, and Josh Heuston are among other notable cast members. Meanwhile, the two recent Dune films, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya﻿, have been critically acclaimed and commercially successful, winning multiple Academy Awards and grossing over $800 million at the global box office combined.