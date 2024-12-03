Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again", a star-studded Bollywood blockbuster, continues to captivate audiences, raking in ₹246.95cr on its 32nd day.

The film, featuring big names like Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar, has seen steady interest with occupancy rates peaking at 19% in Chennai.

Despite being over a month into its theatrical run, the film's performance remains robust across major Indian cities.

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' remains steady; rakes in ₹246.95cr after 32nd day

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:13 am Dec 03, 202411:13 am

What's the story The Bollywood blockbuster Singham Again continues to dominate the box office, having raked in an estimated ₹246.6cr net in India over its first 31 days. On Day 32, the Ajay Devgn film earned around ₹0.35cr to this total across all languages, early estimates suggest. This takes the total collection to an astonishing ₹246.95cr net in India till Monday (December 2).

Occupancy trends

'Singham Again' witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates

The film's Hindi version witnessed an overall occupancy of 7.38% on Monday. The occupancy fluctuated during the day, with morning shows witnessing a 5.63% occupancy, afternoon shows at 8.45%, evening shows at 6.53%, and night shows reaching a high of 8.91%. These numbers reflect a steady audience interest in Singham Again, even as it is more than a month into its theatrical run.

Regional performance

Regional occupancy rates for 'Singham Again' revealed

The regional occupancy rates for Singham Again's Hindi version differed across major regions of India. Mumbai had the highest occupancy at 10%, followed by Pune (11.25%) and Jaipur (11.5%). Chennai witnessed a major surge in interest with an impressive 19% occupancy rate. Other regions such as the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Lucknow also helped the film's overall performance on its 32nd day.

Film details

'Singham Again' is a star-studded Bollywood blockbuster

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is produced by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment. The film boasts an ensemble cast. Devgn stars in the lead role, along with Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. This star-studded lineup has surely played a part in the film's box-office success.