'Singham Again' has proven its box office prowess by raking in ₹241.5cr in 26 days.

Despite a significant drop in collections after the first week, the film maintained a steady pace, with daily earnings ranging from ₹0.6cr to ₹1.85cr in its fourth week.

On its 26th day, the film recorded a 9.71% Hindi occupancy, with Chennai showing the highest overall occupancy at 22%. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' remains steady; collects ₹241.5cr in 26 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:52 am Nov 27, 202409:52 am

What's the story The action-packed Bollywood film Singham Again has continued its steady pace at the box office, crossing the ₹240cr mark in its fourth week. The movie, directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in key roles has raked in an estimated ₹241.5cr India net after 26 days of release.

Box office journey

'Singham Again' witnessed a dip in earnings post 1st week

Singham Again opened with a bang, collecting ₹43.5cr on its first day. The film continued to perform well over the weekend but saw a significant drop in collections from the first Monday onward, earning ₹18cr. Despite the dip, it managed to rake in an impressive total of ₹173cr in its first week. The second week saw a further decline with collections amounting to ₹47.5cr, marking a 72.54% drop from the previous week's earnings.

Consistent performance

'Singham Again' maintained steady earnings in 3rd and 4th weeks

Despite the fall in collections post the first week, Singham Again was able to keep a steady pace. The film collected ₹15.65cr in its third week, a 67.05% drop from the second week's earnings. In the fourth week, it kept adding to its total with daily collections of ₹0.6cr-₹1.85cr from Friday to Tuesday (Day 22-Day 26).

Occupancy report

'Singham Again' recorded overall 9.71% Hindi occupancy on Day 26

On its 26th day, Singham Again registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.71%. The film witnessed a gradual rise in occupancy during the day, starting with morning shows at 5.26% and peaking during night shows at 13.37%. Among major regions, Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 22%, followed by Jaipur at 16%, and Pune and Bengaluru both at over 14%.