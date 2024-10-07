Akshay roasts 'Singham 3' co-star Ranveer in hilarious video message
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently shared a heartfelt video message for his Singham Again co-stars, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn. Unable to attend the trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday, he expressed his joy at seeing a full theater and recalled the support his 2021 film Sooryavanshi received during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged fans to extend similar support to Singham Again.
'I want to apologize...': Kumar's message
In the video, Kumar apologized for not being able to attend the trailer launch in person. He said, "I want to apologize as I could not attend the Singham 3 trailer launch in person today. But looking at this housefull theater has given me so much joy." "I remember during the pandemic, there was a 50% occupancy, yet people turned up to watch my and Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi."
Kumar's playful banter and love for 'Singham 3' co-stars
In the same video, Kumar cheekily called Shroff "a bit shy" and joked Singh was there to balance it out. "And yes, my brother Tiger is also there. He keeps a little to himself, is a bit shy, which is why we have Ranveer there too." He also professed his love for Devgn, ending his message on a light note that had the audience in splits.
Take a look at Akki's message here
'Singham 3' to hit theaters this Diwali
Singham Again, the third installment of the Devgn-led Singham franchise, will hit theaters this Diwali on November 1. The film is part of an extended cop universe created by Shetty and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. New mom Padukone was also absent from the launch. The film's trailer presented a parallel storyline inspired by the revered epic, the Ramayana. Shetty's movie will go head-to-head with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.