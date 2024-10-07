Summarize Simplifying... In short Akshay Kumar humorously roasted his 'Singham 3' co-stars, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff, in a video message, expressing regret for missing the trailer launch.

The third installment of the Singham franchise, featuring an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone, is set to release this Diwali.

The film's trailer reveals a storyline inspired by the Ramayana, promising an exciting face-off with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

'Singham Again' trailer was launched on Monday

Akshay roasts 'Singham 3' co-star Ranveer in hilarious video message

By Tanvi Gupta 03:25 pm Oct 07, 202403:25 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently shared a heartfelt video message for his Singham Again co-stars, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn. Unable to attend the trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday, he expressed his joy at seeing a full theater and recalled the support his 2021 film Sooryavanshi received during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged fans to extend similar support to Singham Again.

Video message

'I want to apologize...': Kumar's message

In the video, Kumar apologized for not being able to attend the trailer launch in person. He said, "I want to apologize as I could not attend the Singham 3 trailer launch in person today. But looking at this housefull theater has given me so much joy." "I remember during the pandemic, there was a 50% occupancy, yet people turned up to watch my and Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi."

Co-star camaraderie

Kumar's playful banter and love for 'Singham 3' co-stars

In the same video, Kumar cheekily called Shroff "a bit shy" and joked Singh was there to balance it out. "And yes, my brother Tiger is also there. He keeps a little to himself, is a bit shy, which is why we have Ranveer there too." He also professed his love for Devgn, ending his message on a light note that had the audience in splits.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Akki's message here

Film release

'Singham 3' to hit theaters this Diwali

Singham Again, the third installment of the Devgn-led Singham franchise, will hit theaters this Diwali on November 1. The film is part of an extended cop universe created by Shetty and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. New mom Padukone was also absent from the launch. The film's trailer presented a parallel storyline inspired by the revered epic, the Ramayana. Shetty's movie will go head-to-head with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.