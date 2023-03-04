Entertainment

'Kuttey': Will the movie get a second chance on OTT

Mar 04, 2023

Arjun Kapoor-led 'Kuttey' is all set to premiere on Netflix this March

The first major Bollywood release of 2023, Kuttey, turned out to be a theatrical disaster. Even with oozing star power, the film couldn't hold up its end of the dealings and suffered low box office performance. Aasmaan Bhardwaj's crime caper is all set to premiere on Netflix this March. Here's a brief look at whether the film might receive a better reception this time.

Why does this story matter?

For a very long time, box office collections determined the success of a film.

However, the dynamics changed dramatically with the advent of OTT platforms.

Films like Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a box office bomb, opened to rave reviews from OTT viewers.

Similarly, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero, which failed miserably at the box office, was in fact successful on the OTT platform.

Arjun Kapoor bore the brunt of negative publicity

The debutant director left no stone unturned by gathering the best star cast and bringing a unique story, but people were critical of Arjun Kapoor, which seems to have affected the whole film. Kapoor is often trolled for being a nepotism kid. The OTT platform might be able to allow the audience to view the film without prejudice and could greatly alter the situation.

The film received positive feedback from critics

The gritty, thriller drama is one of the most enjoyable genres on the OTT platforms, and this raw, wild tale could actually perform well, considering the storyline of the movie, which touches upon favorite themes like greed, money lust, bloodthirsty people, and corruption. Kuttey was seemingly appreciated by many critics for its quirky take amid the dark and gory sequences by the director Bhardwaj.

The oozing star power could also contribute to OTT's success

Kuttey seemingly came from an old wine bottle with a new label. The director has co-written the story with his filmmaker father Vishal Bhardwaj, which has given a new edge to the complex script. With an ensemble of Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra, the film offers a mixed bag of performances, as each character unfolds with its own set of features.

Know more about the film 'Kuttey'

Bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, the crime thriller drama is set in the heartland of India and involves multiple characters and their interconnected stories. An explosive story traced the lives of Gopal (played by Kapoor) and Paaji (Mishra) as they get a contract to kill a politician's rival, but their plans go awry when a corrupt cop plans mischief and eventually greed takes over.