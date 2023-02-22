Entertainment

'Dear Ishq': All about Disney+ Hotstar's new romantic-drama

Directed by Atif Khan, 'Dear Ishq' is led by television actors Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani

If you love watching romantic dramas then the new television show Dear Ishq is something you should add to your watchlist. Starring actor Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani as the leading pair, the ongoing drama is available on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Here is everything to know about the new OTT release that premiered on the streamer on January 26.

Story about a best-selling author and a publishing house employee

The television drama is set in the backdrop of a best-selling romance author and his feud with an employee, an editor, of a publishing house. The two leading characters are in contrast to one another who have multiple feuds in the beginning but eventually fall in love with one another, owing to situations and circumstances that bring them together.

Azim's character is opposite to men he describes in novels

Speaking about his character Abhimanyu Razdan in an interview, Azim said that Razdan is a successful writer who is high on his success. While the male characters in his novels are sensitive and emotional, Razdan is completely the opposite and egoistic in real-life. It is these characteristics of Razdan, that according to Azim, make him an interesting character.

Fatnani plays an award-winning literary editor

Fatnani's character, Asmita Roy, is an independent woman of today's age. Sharing details of her character, Fatnani said that Roy disregards stories of new-age generation novelists, as she is a fan of classic writers and storytellers like Rabindranath Tagore. Roy, who never fails to voice her opinion and call out the wrong, is an award-winning literary editor working at a prestigious publishing house.

The team behind 'Dear Ishq'

Apart from Azim and Fatnani as the male and female protagonists, the show also features actors Kishwer Merchant, Vikas Grover, Kunal Verma, Roma Bali, Puneet Kapoor, Kaveri Ghosh, Puneet Tejwani and Jyoti B Banerjee, among others. The show is directed by Atif Khan while Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's production house Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited have backed the serial.