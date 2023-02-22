Entertainment

Everything to know about BTS Jimin's first solo album 'FACE'

Everything to know about BTS Jimin's first solo album 'FACE'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 22, 2023, 11:04 am 2 min read

BTS's Jimin has announced first solo album 'FACE,' set to be released in March

Jimin, a K-pop sensation and member of the boy band BTS officially announced the details of his first-ever solo album on Tuesday. This news comes after Jimin got fans hyped up by hinting at the release of his upcoming album during a Weverse live broadcast that took place earlier this month. Titled FACE, the album is set to be released on March 24.

Why does this story matter?

To note, in June 2022, all seven members of BTS announced that they were going to take a break from group releases, and in the meantime, will focus on their solo careers, apart from completing their mandatory military service.

Since this announcement, all members have been exploring solo projects.

Jimin, at last, has announced his first full-length solo album.

'FACE' is all about Jimin facing himself head-on

The announcement was accompanied by a 35-second teaser featuring ambient music along with water droplets falling into a black ocean to eventually form the album's title. In a Weverse post, the solo effort is described as being about "Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist." For now, no tracklist or initial single has been announced.

Check out the announcement post

Jimin's full-length solo will follow his hit single 'Vibe'

BigHit Music made the announcement on social media and further added that Jimin will engage with the fans through various activities during the week of the album release. Jimin's first full-length solo is followed by his recent hit single titled Vibe with a fellow K-pop singer-songwriter Taeyang of the boy band Big Bang. To date, Jimin has released solo songs Lie, Serendipity, and Filter.

Meanwhile, a look at other BTS members' solo efforts

Apart from Jimin, other members, RM and J-hope have rolled out full-length solo albums. BTS member Jin released the song The Astronaut in collaboration with British rock band Coldplay, while, Jungkook teamed up with American singer Charlie Puth on the song Left and Right. Recently, Suga became the first member to announce his first solo tour starting April 26.

Poll Which BTS member would you like to know more about?