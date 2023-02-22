Entertainment

Producer Chris Chesser passes away at 74

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 22, 2023, 10:34 am 1 min read

Chris Chesser is no more

Chris Chesser, noted documentary and film producer, breathed his last on February 2. He was aged 74. The news of his death was confirmed by his brothers Alan and Steve Chesser. They revealed that he died suddenly and no cause of death has been disclosed yet. Chesser was known for producing the iconic baseball comedy film Major League in 1989.

Career spanning over four decades

He started off as an executive in international sales at Columbia Pictures in 1974. His next stint was with American Film Institute in Los Angeles as the general manager. Chesser got his first filmmaking credit in 1988 on the romantic crime drama Kansas. He also produced Eyes of an Angel in 1991 which starred John Travolta. His career spanned over four decades.

