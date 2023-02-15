Entertainment

Emma Corrin joins Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman in 'Deadpool 3'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 15, 2023, 12:04 pm 3 min read

'The Crown' fame Emma Corrin has joined Ryan Reynolds's 'Deadpool 3,' slated to hit theaters in 2024

Deadpool, meet Princess Diana! Known for playing Princess Diana in Netflix's royal drama The Crown, Emma Corrin is the new addition to the Deadpool family. As per the latest development, Corrin is joining Marvel Cinematic Universe and will star alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the third installment of Deadpool. At this time, details about Corrin's character are being kept under wraps.

Why does this story matter?

There is a great deal of anticipation surrounding Deadpool 3!

When Reynolds announced Jackman would return as Wolverine in the third installment a few months ago, fans were thrilled.

Now, the revelation about the new family addition has come as a surprise, as Corrin will be the first member in the MCU's first R-rated installment who isn't an icon of the superhero genre, yet.

Reynolds's quirky welcome post got the fans excited!

Reynolds took to Twitter to announce the "new addition" with a quirky caption. "New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing. Welcome, Emma!" Fans are speculating that Corrin might be seen playing the villain opposite Wade Wilson and Wolverine. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

Check out the announcement post

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LSobi4AqO9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2023

First 'Deadpool' film to have Disney's stamp

Shawn Levy is taking over filmmaking duties of the third installment of Deadpool, after directing Reynolds in movies like Free Guy and The Adam Project. Notably, the previous two Deadpool films were produced by 20th Century Fox, until it was acquired by Disney on March 20, 2019. Therefore, the third installment will be the first Deadpool film to have Disney's stamp over it.

Disney won't affect R-rated 'Deadpool' franchise

Disney is widely known for producing family-friendly films, and therefore, there were concerns regarding the studio's approval of the crude humor and unhinged violence that Deadpool films are popularly known for. But, late last year, the scriptwriters of the Deadpool franchise Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick clarified that "Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool, and it will not be Disneyfied but R-rated film."

Meanwhile, look at Corrin's diverse career graph

Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, had scored an Emmy nomination for the series The Crown. They have also made appearances in the romantic drama My Policeman, opposite Harry Styles, and in Lady Chatterley's Lover alongside Jack O'Connell. Apart from Deadpool, they will be seen next in a gothic horror film titled Nosferatu by Robert Eggers, co-starring Lily Rose-Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgard.

