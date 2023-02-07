Entertainment

'Ant-Man 3' featurette: Jonathan Majors's Kang no match for Ant-Man

'Ant-Man 3' featurette: Jonathan Majors's Kang no match for Ant-Man

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 07, 2023, 11:19 am 2 min read

The excitement for the much-awaited release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has doubled since the time Marvel Studios gave a glimpse into the presence of Kang the Conqueror in its latest behind-the-scenes video. Played by Jonathan Majors, the BTS video shows Marvel head Kevin Feige and other actors discussing the arrival of the ultimate villain to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Why does this story matter?

Phase V of MCU will be kicked off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the lead.

The third installment is a sequel to the 2015 film Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. The other key characters in the film are Cassie Lang, Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne.

The video shows how Ant-Man is no match for Kang

Majors's Kang the Conqueror is the multiversal variant of the Loki series's He Who Remains (also played by Majors). In the BTS video, Majors's character is shown as someone who doesn't consider Ant-Man a match for him. "I will take my revenge on those who banished me, and I will burn them out of time," says the villain.

Feige introduces the 'new iconic villain in the MCU'

Kevin Feige, who will next be making Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars under Marvel Studios, introduced Kang the Conqueror as "the new iconic villain in the MCU." The film's director Peyton Reed also sided with Feige and said, "We knew we wanted to go to places that we'd never been, and pitting Ant-Man against a major villain felt perfect."

Everything to know about 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Slated for a February 17 release, Reed is returning to the director's chair after helming the previous installments. The project has been written by Jeff Loveness, writer of Rick and Morty. He will also reportedly be writing the next Ant-Man movie. Actors Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kathryn Newton are reprising their characters Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne, and Cassie Lang, respectively.