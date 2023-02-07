Entertainment

Box office feat: 'Pathaan' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film globally

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 07, 2023, 11:02 am 1 min read

'Pathaan' has become the highest grossing Hindi film globally

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan's rule continues at the box office. The film is on a rampant rage of breaking records. On Monday, the film crossed the Rs. 800-crore mark globally and has become the highest-grossing Hindi language film of all time. The spy-thriller collected Rs. 8 crore nett on Monday, taking the overall nett to Rs. 71 crore, as per Box Office India.

Holding the fort strong after slight drop in sales

It saw a 40% drop in sales due to the price reduction. Considering a weekday, the film is holding its fort strongly at the box office. The trade portal wrote, "These regular prices may enable weekdays to hold better as compared to last week." Domestically, Pathaan has collected Rs. 419 crore nett and is touted to surpass KGF 2's (Hindi) collection on Wednesday.

