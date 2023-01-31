Entertainment

Revealed! Priyanka Chopra shows daughter Malti Marie's face; see pics

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 31, 2023, 10:40 am 2 min read

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby daughter in January 2022 through surrogacy

A few days after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter turned one, the parents officially revealed Malti Marie's face to the world. The face reveal came at a time when the year-old baby was sitting in her mommy's lap and attending the Walk of Fame ceremony of the Jonas Brothers. Malti Marie was born on January 15, 2022, through surrogacy.

Why does this story matter?

The global couple, Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to their first child after four years of their marriage. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December 2018.

Since their daughter's birth, the couple has been dropping glimpses of her on social media. However, they continued to hide her face in all the pictures.

'Female version of Nick,' opined fans

Soon after the adorable pictures of Malti Marie made their way on social media, fans of the couple started guessing who did the daughter take after - her mother or her father. And many agreed that she looked like her father. "Female version of Nick," wrote a fan on one of the pictures of the mother-daughter duo enjoying the Walk of Fame ceremony.

Check out the pictures of Malti Marie

Meet Malti Marie!💕#PriyankaChopra makes an appearance with her daughter at the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/PJPApc2rpa — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 31, 2023

Chopra on her daughter's NICU days

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chopra spoke at length about the 100 days when her daughter was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and how the parents were coping with the difficult times. Talking to the portal, the Bajirao Mastani actor recalled the hard days saying she wasn't sure if her daughter "would make it or not."

Chopra opted for surrogacy due to medical complications

In the same interview, Chopra further revealed why she opted for surrogacy. "I had medical complications. This was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this," she said. "Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely, and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months," Chopra added.