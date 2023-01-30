Entertainment

Mumtaz opens up about starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

Mumtaz opened up about her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is one of the most sought-after web series since it marks the auteur's OTT debut. As per earlier reports, Bhansali was rumored to collaborate with veteran actor Mumtaz. Speaking about her part, she recently told Etimes that while she had indeed spoken to the acclaimed filmmaker about the project, she is yet to hear from the Gangubai Kathiawadi director.

Mumtaz to be seen in a show with Dharmendra

While a Mumtaz and Bhansali collaboration is yet to be confirmed, the veteran actor, in a new development, spoke about her return for a show with former co-star Dharmendra. She stated that the producers had been trying to get her to appear on the show for the past two years, but she is only doing it for her fans.

Shift in the Hindi Film Industry

Talking about the sudden shift in the industry, she said, "Things have changed, the way they (actresses) dress up and present themselves. I have never done those things and will never do that." She debuted as a child-actor in 1958 film Sone Ki Chidiya. Her notable work includes films like Apna Desh, Loafer, Ram Aur Shyam, Mela. She was last seen in Aandhiyan (1990).