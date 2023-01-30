Entertainment

Upendra Rao's 'Kabzaa' trailer to be released on this date!

Kabzaa movie trailer will be released on March 3

In the year 2022, the Kannada film industry created a nationwide stir by giving us massive hits like KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, and 777 Charlie. This year, the film Kabzaa headlined by actors Upendra Rao, Kichcha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran is creating a solid buzz. According to reports, the filmmakers are planning to release the trailer of the movie Kabzaa on March 3.

Why does this story matter?

As far as the content is concerned, the Kannada film industry has upped the ante with some massive hits, raising the bar to compete with the Telugu and Tamil industries.

In terms of the buzz surrounding the film Kabzaa, the teaser that was released last year received an overwhelming positive response, garnering 30 million views.

Hence, the trailer is much awaited!

Producer Anand Pandit confirmed the news of trailer release

Producer Anand Pandit confirmed the news to an entertainment portal and stated, "The trailer will release on 3rd March, and the teaser in theaters has already got an uproarious welcome from the audience." He also expressed that he is particularly excited to provide a glimpse of the majestic scale of the film to the audiences, and the explosive action that awaits them.

Action aur drama ka dhamka leke aa rahe hai gangsters, kya aap taiyaar hai?💥#Kabzaa, Indian cinema's next big thing, hitting the silver screen on March 17th, 2023.#KabzaaFromMarch17 pic.twitter.com/lmxQTu1sBJ — Anand Pandit (@anandpandit63) January 26, 2023

Details about the grand trailer launch event

While confirming the news of the trailer release, the producer also added, "The trailer launch in over five languages will take place in Mumbai in the presence of the entire star cast. Everyone is looking forward to this moment excitedly." It is pertinent to note that the period-action film, directed by R. Chandru, has been made with a whopping budget of Rs. 120 crore.

'Kabzaa' on IMDB's 'Most anticipated Indian movies of 2023' list

From actioners to murder mysteries and sci-fi thrillers, the year 2023 boasts a wealth of new movies to look forward to! Speaking of the movie Kabzaa, it became the only Kannada film to be featured on the IMDB's 'Most anticipated Indian movies of 2023' list in seventh position. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan grabbed the top position, followed by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Know more about the movie 'Kabzaa'

Kabzaa is set against the backdrop of India's pre-independence era, and encircles the life of a gangster, who is the son of a renowned freedom fighter, killed under the British Raj. This will be the first Kannada project to be released in seven languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Marathi, and Bengali. The movie also features Prakash Raj, and Boman Irani, among others.