'Pathaan' trailer: John Abraham outshines Shah Rukh Khan

Jan 10, 2023

The wait is finally over! Yash Raj Films dropped the much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan on Tuesday, and it is worth all the hype around it. From Khan's swag as a spy, Deepika Padukone's sensuous looks packed with impressive action, and John Abraham nailing it as an antagonist, the trailer promises an action-packed film with all the right elements in place.

Why does this story matter?

Khan is not only returning to the screens for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but he's also coming back to action after 2017's Raees.

Pathaan is Bollywood's first big release of 2023. All eyes of the industry are on it with the hope that after a bittersweet 2022 box office collection, the film will help kickstart a good year for Hindi cinema.

Khan and Padukone team up against Abraham in this actioner

With some slick action sequences including fighting shots over a truck, down the helicopter, and more, Khan and Deepika Padukone have formed a team to fight against John Abraham and his "outfit X," a private terror group. While Abraham's set on a mission against India, Dimple Kapadia sends Khan to stop him in his mission. The 2:34-minute-long trailer also promises some high-on-patriotism dialogues.

Abraham steals the show with his performance

More than Khan, the trailer is dominated by Abraham's performance as the head of a terror group. Abraham has proved in the past with films such as Dhoom that he always brings his A-game to the table when it is about an actioner. Padukone, on the other hand, reminds the viewers of her performance in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

Salman Khan to feature in the second trailer?

Salman Khan will reportedly have a cameo in Pathaan. According to media reports, Aditya Chopra asked his team to cut two separate trailers for the film - one without the Dabangg actor and the other with him. Now that the first trailer is out, the excitement around its second trailer has more than doubled, especially among Bhai's fans.

Earlier, Khan introduced new character posters from 'Pathaan'

Khan has been leaving no stone unturned in creating a craze for his film's release. From songs to posters, the actor has been dropping new elements regarding the film for his fans. On Monday, he shared new character posters of Padukone, Abraham, and himself, featuring them all with weapons. The posters were shared as part of the trailer announcement post.

CBFC certification, controversies, and more

While the makers have been successful in creating hype for the film which is releasing on January 25, Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, has also been in the headlines for other reasons. While multiple controversies surrounded it regarding its song Besharam Rang, a copy of cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was leaked online last week.

All about YRF's spy universe

The trailer began with the unveiling of YRF's spy universe logo. The universe is based on various fiction R&AW agents. While Pathaan is the latest addition to the universe, the Tiger franchise is the oldest. Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor's War is also a part of the universe. Khan will reportedly have a cameo in Tiger 3.