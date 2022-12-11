Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's look from 'Pathaan' song 'Besharam Rang' out!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 11, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

The star-studded movie 'Pathaan' is heading for release on January 23

As the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is gearing up for release on January 23, the actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. While we recently got to catch a glimpse of Padukone's look from the first single Besharam Rang, Khan has now dropped his stunning look from it, setting the internet on fire.

Why does this story matter?

It goes without saying that King Khan is one of the most celebrated Bollywood actors of all time.

Following his sudden sabbatical from films, SRK is now set to make a comeback to theaters after four long years. He was last seen in a full-fledged role in Zero (2018).

And fans are obviously all geared up for the release of Pathaan.

Here's what Khan wrote while sharing the poster

Sharing a still from Besharam Rang on social media, King Khan tweeted, "Of Boats...of Beauty....and Besharam Rang!" adding the full song will be out at 11:00 am on Monday. In the poster, Khan is seen in a white shirt, chunky jewelry, and a pair of sunglasses, striking a killer pose. To recall, earlier, two stills of Padukone from the song were shared last week.

Check out King Khan's look from 'Besharam Rang'

Of Boats…of Beauty….and Besharam Rang!

Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM- https://t.co/F4TpXiidWz

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/4afmxsJKvf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2022

Where else will we see the lead actors?

After Pathaan, SRK has Jawan, which marks his maiden association with director Atlee. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and will release on June 2, 2023. He then has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film will release on December 22, 2023. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, co-starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

Khan confident about upcoming films' success

In November, Khan said he wasn't nervous about the release of his upcoming films. "I don't think I need to be nervous, they are all going to be superhit films," he had said. "If I did not have that belief that I am making a product that lots of people are going to like, then I won't be able to do it," SRK added.