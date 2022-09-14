Entertainment

'Brahmastra': Everything to know about Shah Rukh Khan-led spinoff

Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in 'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva.'

Ever since the release of Bollywood magnum opus Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, fans have been going gaga over the cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, director Ayan Mukerji revealed that the makers have been holding talks for a spinoff led by SRK in the Brahmastra universe. On that note, here's all you need to know about the spinoff that might take off soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Though it has only been five days since the release of the fantasy drama, Brahmastra has touched the Rs. 150cr mark at the domestic box office.

And SRK's cameo appearance is pulling more crowd as it's being hailed by fans and critics, who are sending petitions to the makers for his spinoff.

Now, an official word from the director is surely a treat.

Inception Before fans, makers debated making the spinoff back in 2019

During an interview with The Indian Express, director Mukerji spilled the beans about the spinoff. He said, "Before the fans were saying it, we were saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were talking about its possibilities on sets." "As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we spoke about his origin story," Mukerji said.

Quote 'We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves'

Revealing more details about the possible spinoff, Ayan Mukerji said, "I guess my response to the spin-off demand is that we are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves." Apart from this version, there will be two more films from the franchise. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan will reportedly be seen in the next installments.

Spoiler alert What role did SRK play in 'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva'?

The first part, released on September 9, was made on a mammoth budget of Rs. 400cr. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles and Mouni Roy plays the main antagonist. Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna play important supporting roles in the magnum opus. SRK plays a scientist Mohan Bhargava who sacrifices his life to protect the astras.