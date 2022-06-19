Entertainment

'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 to stream from July 7!

'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7. (Photo credit: Twitter/@karanjohar)

It's time to brew some coffee again! Karan Johar has announced that his long-running and fan-favorite talk show Koffee With Karan will return on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Previously, the English-language talk show aired on the Star network. The TV show, known to churn out a lot of juicy gossip, is returning after a three-year gap as Season 6 aired in 2019.

Context Why does this story matter?

Koffee with Karan is Tinseltown's most popular chat show and Bollywood stars spill several secrets on the couch.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan, several A-listers have graced its previous seasons.

Since it is also no stranger to controversy, it will be interesting to see what lies in store for the audience this year!

Announcement Johar posted video montage of show's journey

Johar took to social media on Sunday to make the exciting announcement. He wrote, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew!" The post was accompanied by a 25-second-long video montage chronicling the show's journey since its inception in 2004. Several excited fans were quick to react and thanked Johar for bringing their favorite celebrity talk show back!

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement

Looking back Johar made a cryptic announcement in May this year

On May 4, the My Name is Khan director had quashed a lot of hopes when he announced through a cryptic post that the show won't return for another season. However, it turned out to be a mere marketing strategy. Later the same day, the director-producer clarified that the show will exit the TV space and traverse the OTT route this year.

Possible guests Will Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif make an appearance?

During a recent conversation with journalist Anupama Chopra, Johar revealed that Ranbir Kapoor may skip the controversial couch this year. Meanwhile, rumors are rife that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may appear together and divulge details about their hush-hush romance. Ananya Panday, who will soon be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, may also be seen with her co-star. Notably, Johar is producing Liger.