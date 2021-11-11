'Bob Biswas': Abhishek Bachchan's 'Kahaani' spin-off releasing on ZEE5?

Published on Nov 11, 2021

Bob Biswas, the spin-off of Vidya Balan's thriller Kahaani, is all set to get an OTT premiere. Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, the project that is being backed by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, will directly stream on ZEE5. The release date isn't out yet. Apart from Bachchan, Bob Biswas has ace actress Chitrangada Singh as the female lead.

Details

Film has been helmed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh

Makers had announced the project way back in 2019. Shooting began in Kolkata amid the pandemic and got wrapped up in December 2020. But due to the second wave of COVID-19, it could not be released. Helmed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of Sujoy Ghosh, director of Kahaani and its sequel, the film will showcase Bachchan in an absolutely new avatar.

Observation

This is why the character of Biswas was so impactful

The character of Biswas had left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience due to the eerie and near perfect portrayal by noted Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee. An insurance agent in the day and a serial killer by night, Biswas was so impactful because of his non-imposing presence. He didn't have the swagger of the killers usually seen in masala films.

Reaction

Fans were furious when Bachchan was cast as Biswas

This is why when the Refugee actor was cast as the criminal and not Chatterjee, social media was furious. Comments like, "There's one #BobBiswas, Saswata Chatterjee. Period," flooded Twitter. There were even some who accused the makers of nepotism. So, given this backlash, Bachchan has big shoes to fill. He should come out of his urban aura and be as rustic as possible.

Projects

Bachchan will next be seen in 'Breathe 3'

Meanwhile, apart from Bob Biswas, Bachchan, who was last seen in Ludo and The Big Bull, is currently busy filming the upcoming third season of the OTT series, Breathe. He will also be seen in Tushar Jalota-directorial Dasvi, which is being backed by Dinesh Vijan. Recent reports also suggested that Bachchan and renowned director R Balki have teamed up for a sports drama.