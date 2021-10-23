Abhishek Bachchan's sports drama: Saiyami Kher to feature in Balki-directorial?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 23, 2021, 04:01 pm

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher are currently shooting for the third season of the series 'Breathe'

Abhishek Bachchan and R Balki are all set to collaborate for the first time for a sports drama, as per recent reports. Apparently, the cricket-based film will have Bachchan playing a left-handed cricketer. Now, another update has surfaced online suggesting that Saiyami Kher is on board as the leading lady. She will also be playing a cricketer in the upcoming flick, added the report.

Details

Kher bagged the role as she is passionate about cricket

According to a Pinkvilla report, the makers were on a hunt for an actor who has an understanding of cricket. After several auditions, they have zeroed in on Kher to play the leading lady. To note, Kher is an avid follower of sports and in particular, has a liking for cricket. The movie is reported to be rolled out next year.

Information

A fictional story with cricket as the backdrop

The upcoming sports drama will be a fictional story with the backdrop of cricket. It is expected that the makers will soon announce the film officially. Coming back to Kher, the Mirzya star garnered praise for her recent role in the film Choked. Meanwhile, Balki collaborated with several biggies of the B'town, including Amitabh Bachchan for acclaimed films including Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Shamitabh.

Other projects

Here's what Bachchan has in the pipeline

To note, Balki is presently held up with the post-production of his upcoming film Chup, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. On the other hand, the Dhoom actor has two projects on the cards: Diya Annapurna Ghosh-helmed Bob Biswas and the Tushar Jalota-directorial Dasvi. It is expected that their release dates will be announced soon.

About

Announcement of Bachchan and Kher's 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'

Also, Bachchan and Kher are currently busy with the shooting of the popular web series Breathe: Into the Shadows. A couple of days back, he officially announced the third season on social media. Sharing a photo with the cast, he wrote, "The face-off continues as we gear up for a new season of #BreatheIntoTheShadows." It also features Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, and Shruti Bapna.