'Anek': This is when the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will release

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Anek' to release in March next year

Dream Girl actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Anek finally got a release date. Makers on Friday announced that Anek will hit theater screens on March 31, 2022. The socio-political thriller is being helmed by Anubhav Sinha, who had previously directed Khurrana's critically acclaimed movie Article 15. Bhushan Kumar is jointly producing the film with Sinha under the banner of T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks.

'Anek' was a challenging movie: Sinha

Anek marks director Sinha's second collaboration with the Vicky Donor actor. Sinha also said that Anek was a challenging movie. "We shot it in rough terrain but what makes it special is that the takeaway was so gratifying," he added saying, "It was a delight to work with Ayushmann again who with his depiction of Joshua breathed life into the story".

Khurrana's shooting experience in the northeast

Talking about his experience shooting in the northeast and interacting with the locals in Assam, Khurrana said, "The warmth that I have received from the people here will always stay with me, motivating me to do better and to entertain my country better." The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor is known for taking up challenging roles in some of the most unconventional movies in Bollywood.

'Character that pushed me out of my comfort zone': Khurrana

Khurrana, who had earlier enthralled the audience with his performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, also shared a behind-the-scenes picture on Instagram. "Thrilled to reunite with @anubhavsinhaa for a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone & with #BhushanKumar as a support system, #Anek will usher in a different language of cinema. Mark the date for this socio-political thriller: 31.03.2022," he wrote.

Taran Adarsh tweets about 'Anek' film release

Khurrana to romance with Vaani Kapoor in upcoming film

Meanwhile, Khurrana will also be seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film's shooting was wrapped up in just two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film stars Vaani Kapoor as Khurrana's love interest. Jointly produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures, the upcoming movie will hit theatres on December 10, 2021.