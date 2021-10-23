'Sasural Genda Phool 2': Jay Soni-Shagun Sharma to play leads

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 23, 2021, 01:50 pm

'Sasural Genda Phool' is returning to TV with its second season

Television's popular show Sasural Genda Phool is returning to the screens with another season. Featuring Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna in the lead roles, the show had a massive fan following after its launch in 2010. While Soni has been retained for the second season, actress Shahgun Sharma will reprise Khanna's character Suhani as the female lead in the upcoming daily soap. Here's more.

Role

Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar is playing a pivotal role?

Supriya Pilgaonkar, who had portrayed the character of Shailaja Kashyap in the first season, will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming TV series. Sources have revealed that the makers have tried to recreate the magic of the show by keeping the cast of the new season of Sasural Genda Phool similar to that of the previous with a sweet simple story.

Ceremony

'Puja' ceremony was held ahead of shooting on Friday

The shooting for the second season has been scheduled and the production house has already reportedly conducted the puja ceremony before beginning the filming. The cast and crew of Sasural Genda Phool were also present during the ceremony. Speaking of the second season of his show, actor Soni expressed that he did not think twice before finalizing his stint in Sasural Genda Phool 2.

Quote

'Playing Ishaan again is extremely nostalgic,' says Soni

"Bringing the same character to life once again for the audience to love it just as they did the first time is not an easy task," Soni said. "I would any day want to give it my best shot as many times as I get the honor to," the actor further added. He also expressed that reprising his role as Ishaan is extremely nostalgic.

Information

'Sasural Genda Phool 2' to air on Star Bharat

Sharma also said that she feels "honored" to have joined the cast of Sasural Genda Phool 2. "The whole setting of the show is so sweet and innocent that reading the script immediately lit me up and there was no looking back from thereon," the actress said. Earlier, the show had aired on Star Plus but the fresh season will air on Star Bharat.