Martin Scorsese, Istvan Szabo to be honored at IFFI Goa

Oct 22, 2021

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo will be awarded at IFFI Goa

The 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is round the corner and will be held in Goa (permanent location). The event, which is organized annually, honors the creative minds in cinema from across the globe. This year, the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon legends Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo for their accomplishments in the world of films. Here's more.

Information and Broadcasting Minister revealed the news on Twitter

Anurag Thakur, India's Information and Broadcasting Minister, confirmed the news. Both filmmakers are known for their impressive style of storytelling. Scorsese, who is a big admirer of stalwart Satyajit Ray, has repeatedly expressed how the latter's films have inspired him to make better ones. Meanwhile, Hungarian filmmaker Szabo is known for Mephisto that had won an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film category.

224 films were screened at IFFI in January, 2021

At the festival's 51st edition, held in January this year, Tzu-Chuan Liu and Zofia Stafiej won the awards for best actors, while Danish drama Into the Darkness bagged the Golden Peacock award. The total number of the films screened was 224, of which 162 premiered. Its upcoming edition is scheduled for this November. IFFI is usually held at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

Scorsese's last outing 'The Irishman' is his most expensive venture

Coming back to Scorsese, his last feature film outing was The Irishman, which was named one of 2019's finest outings. He had said then, "We're at the end of our lives and we just do the best we can. And if it hits a chord, and if people embrace it, that's wonderful." It is also the most expensive and longest film of his career.

For now, Scorsese busy with 'Killers From The Flower Moon'

Right now, the ace director is shooting for his upcoming film, titled Killers From The Flower Moon. A few months ago, its first look was released by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who also stars in the Western crime drama. Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons round up the stellar cast. On the other hand, Szabo's last release was Zárójelentés, which he had written as well.