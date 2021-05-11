'Killers of the Flower Moon': Leonardo DiCaprio's first-look revealed

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 04:35 pm

At 78, Martin Scorsese shows no signs of slowing down. After the success of The Irishman, the ace director has returned with Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The upcoming movie marks DiCaprio and Scorsese's seventh collaboration. Recently, DiCaprio's first look from the Western crime thriller was revealed, and from the sight of it, the film looks deep.

Significance

First-look breakdown: What is the significance of this photo?

It shows Lily Gladstone as Mollie Kyle, a wealthy Osage woman along with DiCaprio, who plays her husband, Ernest Burkhart. He is the nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro). Sitting in a dining room, Burkhart seems lost in his own world, while Kyle, wrapped in a blanket, gazes at him with love. Kyle looks as if she's unaware of her husband's plans.

Twitter Post

The 'Titanic' star shared the image, provided no caption though

Story

What is 'Killers of the Flower Moon' all about?

It's based on David Grann's book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. The movie is set in the 1920s, when influential members of the Osage Native American tribe got murdered, after people discover oil under their land in Oklahoma. It also follows the initial days of the FBI (established in 1908), which is investigating the murders.

Here are the details about cast, release date, and rest

Apart from DiCaprio and De Niro, the ensemble cast includes Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion. Academy Award winner Eric Roth has written the screenplay. The filming for Killers of the Flower Moon began on April 19, and no release date has been announced so far. It is expected to release on Apple TV+ eventually.

Statement

Scorsese thrilled about telling the story of the Osage community

Scorsese said, "To be able to tell this story on the land (Oklahoma) where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time." "We're excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that shouldn't be forgotten."

Trivia

Did you know? It's one of Scorsese's most expensive movies

This is Scorsese's first-ever Western movie in his illustrious career. Killers of the Flower Moon is also one of his most expensive films, with a budget of $200 million. Scorsese and DiCaprio had consulted with cultural leaders of the Osage community for a more accurate portrayal. Interestingly, Plemons, known for his villainous act in Breaking Bad, is playing a role originally written for DiCaprio.