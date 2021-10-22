Oscars 2022: 'Sherni,' 'Sardar Udham' shortlisted as India's official entry

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021

'Sherni' and 'Shardar Udham' selected for India's official entry into Oscars

Vidya Balan's Sherni and Vicky Kaushal's film Sardar Udham have been shortlisted as India's official entry into Oscars 2022. The selection of films for competing at the Academy Awards has started in Kolkata. Jury members are screening as many as 14 film submissions to decide which one should be shortlisted for the Best International feature film category of the prestigious award. Here's more.

Apart from those, Malayalam, Tamil films are also in consideration

Apart from these two Hindi films, Malayalam movie Nayattu and Tamil movie Mandela have also made it among the 14 Indian films on the list for official entries to Oscars 2022. Directed by Martin Prakkat, Nayattu is set against the backdrop of corruption, dirty politics and bureaucracy. While Mandela, starring Yogi Babu, is a political comedy-drama helmed by director Madonne Ashwin.

India's final entry will be shortlisted by Shaji N Karun

Of the 14, only one will finally make it as India's official entry for the decorated award. The final entry will be shortlisted by popular filmmaker Shaji N Karun, who is currently heading the 15-member jury. At the 93rd Academy Awards, Jallikattu was officially shortlisted as India's entry at the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards, but it failed to get nomination.

What did 'Sherni' and 'Sardar Udham' deal with?

In Sherni, Balan plays a forest officer. The Amit V. Masurkar-directorial tells a story about corruption and resolving man-animal conflicts in the forest areas. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. It brought the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre to the fore and rejigged tragic memories for every citizen of the country.

Oscars 2022 to be held on March 27 in Hollywood

Earlier, Masurkar helmed Rajkummar Rao's Newton was India's official selection for Oscars, but it was rejected. Coming to the event, Oscars 2022 or the 94th Academy Awards is set to honor the best movies that have been released from March 1, 2021. The event has been scheduled for March 27 at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles, California next year.