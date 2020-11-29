COVID-19 might have shut the doors of theatres, but it meant extra eyeballs for streaming services. This resulted in more recognition for them, so much so that the Academy Awards is accepting submissions in the best picture category from streaming platforms for original titles. And Netflix is leading that race with an astounding 23 films competing for nominations. Here are our top four picks.

Number 1 'Mank': Biographical drama that recreates 'Citizen Kane' environment

This film retells the struggles and perspectives of screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, who wrote the screenplay of Citizen Kane, and the issues arising with Orson Welles in producing the film. The film has earned rave reviews, with Gary Oldman's portrayal of Mankiewicz and director David Fincher's take on recreating the magic of 1930s' Hollywood getting highly appreciated. The film has an 8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Number 2 'Da 5 Bloods': A Spike Lee film, 'blast of satire'

The Guardian calls the film "a paintball gun loaded with real bullets: a blast of satire and emotional agony about race and the American empire." This film narrates the struggles of former Vietnam soldiers of color, who return to the soil of the war hoping to find lost gold left by a soldier. This Spike Lee film brings the best out of Delroy Lindo.

Number 3 'The Trial of the Chicago 7': Another Aaron Sorkin masterpiece

This is a politically charged historical legal drama deftly executed by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin. The film deals with a group of young men protesting against the active participation of the USA in the Vietnam war, which had culminated in the death of over three million people. This venture, also written by Sorkin, explores police brutality and admittedly had the timeliest release possible.

Number 4 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom': Chadwick Boseman's last acting outing