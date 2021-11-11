Know all about Akshay Kumar-backed award winning Marathi film 'Chumbak'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 11, 2021, 02:29 pm

'Chumbak' is coming out tomorrow, here's all you need to know

Highly-acclaimed Marathi film Chumbak is all set to have its digital premiere on SonyLIV tomorrow. What's so special about this movie? Presented by Akshay Kumar, Chumbak narrates a slice-of-life tale, featuring an unlikely trio. Directed by Sandeep Modi, the venture has been backed by Naren Kumar, Aruna Bhatia, and Cape of Good Films. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Firstly, Chumbak had its world premiere at the 2017 Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival. Swanand Kirkire, who plays a leading role in the project, won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor along with a mention at the Maharashtra State Film Awards. Notably, Kirkire is an acclaimed lyricist. Now the movie is finally headed toward its OTT release.

Twitter Post

'A film so close to my heart,' wrote Kumar

A film so close to my heart, a film that has won so many hearts. So proud to present this beautiful slice of life.



Stay tuned on @SonyLIV for a critically acclaimed masterpiece that #Chumbak is. Streaming from 12th November. pic.twitter.com/MiqCBlvIDK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 10, 2021

Trailer

Two teenagers try to dupe person but things turn awry

Kumar reshared the trailer for the feel-good movie on Twitter recently. We see two teenagers (Sangram Desai and Sahil Jadhav) plan a phishing scheme to earn money and start their business. The one to fall into their trap is Prasanna Thombare (Kirkire) but things don't go as planned when Thombare finds out the truth. The journey that follows, however, is different from the expected.

Quote

Earlier, the superstar had this to say about the venture

Speaking about the venture back in 2018, the Khiladi of Bollywood had said Marathi cinema was "way ahead" of the Hindi film industry when it came to making movies on complex topics. "I have been acting for 28-years but I haven't seen such a beautiful and real performance like that of Swanand," he'd commented comparing his films with the graph of Chumbak.

OTT war

These OTT offerings are also premiering on November 12

Lastly, the award-winning endeavor is hitting SonyLIV on November 12, a date crowded at the moment with big digital releases. Netflix is dropping the heavy-weight Hollywood project Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Disney+ Hotstar will premiere Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story and Shang-Chi on the same day. While ZEE5's Rinzing Denzongpa-led actioner Squad is also in the counting.