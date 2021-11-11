Netflix buys Jodi Picoult's upcoming book's rights for film adaptation

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 11, 2021, 02:21 pm

Netflix's next movie will be based on popular author Jodi Picoult's upcoming novel

Netflix is now planning to make a film based on an upcoming book by Jodi Picoult, an #1 New York Times bestselling author. Picoult's novel, titled Wish You Were Here, is set to release around this month's end in some selected countries. But even before that, the digital giant has secured its bet. Read on to find out what's the craze all about.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The attraction behind Picoult's work is her glowing resume. Having authored 27 novels, selling 40 million copies worldwide, five of her novels have been made into movies and one into a musical. To get an idea of her influence, her last 12 books have debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list! Netflix is surely aiming to work similar magic onscreen.

Details

'Deeply moving novel' is releasing on November 30 in America

Jodi Picoult

Dubbed to be a "deeply moving novel about the resilience of the human spirit in a moment of crisis," the book is coming out on November 30 in the US. According to Deadline, the feature film will be bankrolled by Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions, and Jennifer Todd for Jennifer Todd Pictures. The rights to the book were sold to Netflix by WME.

Story

Protagonist 'evolves' after getting stuck on Galápagos Islands alone

So what's the story about? At the center is Diana O'Toole, who is living her dream life in New York City. She is about to go on a highly exciting trip to the Galápagos Islands with her boyfriend, Finn, but things change when the outbreak of a virus prevents Finn from making the trip. Reluctantly, O'Toole travels alone, unaware of the revelations in store.

Reality

Last year, woman was actually stranded on island for months

Zoe Stephens started documenting her life in Tonga on her Instagram and YouTube accounts

As soon as O'Toole lands, the island goes into quarantine and the protagonist is now stuck there, forced to realize several things about herself. If the plot seems to feel familiar to you, it's because last year something similar happened to British national Zoe Stephens. She had visited Tonga for a weekend but got stuck there for over a year due to the pandemic.