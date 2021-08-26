Indian adaptation of 'Call My Agent' to premiere on Netflix

The original workplace comedy, which was titled 'Dix Pour Cent' in French, was created by Fanny Herrero and showrun by Cedric Klapisch

Call My Agent: Bollywood, the Indian adaptation of the popular French series, is heading to Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the project was announced last October. The original workplace comedy, which was titled Dix Pour Cent in French, was created by Fanny Herrero and showrun by Cedric Klapisch.

Story

Series is a heartwarming take on the world of showbiz

Starring Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, and Soni Razdan, the Indian version will follow "four savvy, street smart talent agents managing fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the founder's sudden death." Billed as a funny, quirky, heartwarming take on the world of showbiz, Call My Agent: Bollywood is written by Abbas & Hussein Dalal.

Quote

Ecstatic to collaborate with Netflix: CEO of Applause Entertainment

The series is directed by Shaad Ali. Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said the team is "ecstatic" to collaborate with Netflix for the series. "At Applause, it has been our endeavor to curate and create the best stories from across the world," Nair said.

Show

Show showcases the colorful world of Bollywood through humor: Nair

"Call My Agent: Bollywood is a show that has been delightfully reimagined to showcase the colorful world of Bollywood through humor and heartwarming emotions," Nair said in a statement. Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said a heady mix of quirky writing and a marvelous cast with an Indian twist makes Call My Agent: Bollywood a delightful watch.

Quote

'Dix Pour Cent' has a huge fan following on Netflix

"We are excited to partner with Applause Entertainment to bring an Indian adaptation of Dix Pour Cent, a French comedy-drama series that has a huge following on Netflix," added Shergill. Audiences will also see several Bollywood personalities make a guest appearance in the series.

Adaptation

It has already been adapted for audiences in Turkey, UK

It will give audiences a hilarious and refreshing look into the glamorous world of Bollywood, the ups, the downs, and everything that goes into building the stars of today. The original series Dix Pour Cent, a reference to the 10 percent talent agents make from their clients' deals, has already been adapted for audiences in Turkey and the UK.