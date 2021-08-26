TMC MP Nusrat Jahan now a mother, delivers a boy

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 04:35 pm

Nusrat Jahan becomes a mother to a boy

Nusrat Jahan, who was in news in June for her personal life, is now a mother. The TMC MP and actress welcomed a baby boy today, and both are doing well, said her rumored boyfriend and frequent co-star Yash Dasgupta. The 31-year-old gave birth at the Bhagirathi Neotia Woman and Child Care Centre, Rawdon Street, Kolkata, and Dasgupta drove her there. Congratulations, Nusrat!

Details

There has been no official statement from the MP

Reports say that she had gone there for a checkup yesterday, and had returned home. Soon after, she went into labor, and the Fidaa actor immediately got her admitted. Though there has been no official statement from Nusrat, she did post her photo, sans any makeup, on Instagram. In that snap, the Kolkata native wrote, "Faith Over Fear #positivity #morningvibes," as caption.

Instagram Post

This is the latest post by Nusrat

Instagram post A post shared by nusratchirps on August 26, 2021 at 4:22 pm IST

Information

The baby was delivered via C-section, says doctor

Dr. Rajeev Agarwal, gynecologist and infertility specialist, informed that the baby was delivered via C-section. Meanwhile, Nikhil Jain, Nusrat's estranged husband, has reacted to this news. He has said, "I know Nusrat had a baby boy. But, for this purpose, I don't want to call or talk to her. I have no relations with her. But, I do pray the baby boy is healthy."

Update

In June, the actress had clarified her marriage was "invalid"

"And he grows to be a beautiful human. Many congratulations," added the businessman. To recall, Nusrat declared in June that her marriage with Jain is invalid in India, since it was held in Turkey, and that it's a "live-in relationship." "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid," she had said, which sent shockwaves on social media.

Statement

'As per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid'

"Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which didn't happen. As per the court of law, it's not Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise," read a portion of her statement. On his part, Jain had informed that he won't divulge anything on the sub-judice case.