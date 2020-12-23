Hearing a petition by a father claiming his daughter has been unduly influenced to marry a man of a different religion, the Calcutta High Court observed that there can be no interference if an adult marries as per her choice and decides to convert. After a 19-year old woman married a person of her choice, her father filed a petition in the High Court.

Details What was the father's complaint?

On an FIR filed by the father, the police had produced the woman before a judicial magistrate, before whom she made a statement that she had married of her own will. Susmita Saha Dutta, the lawyer representing the father, claimed before the division bench that the husband was present within the premises at Tehatta in Nadia district when the woman appeared before the judge.

Quote There can be 'no interference' in marriages as per choice

"If an adult marries as per her choice and decides to convert and not return to her paternal house, there can be no interference in the matter," a division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee observed on Monday.

Meeting The next hearing to take place on December 24