Abhishek Bachchan resumes work in Chennai right after undergoing surgery

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 03:52 pm

Abhishek Bachchan has resumed work after surgery in Chennai

Abhishek Bachchan has resumed work in Chennai after undergoing a surgery for a "freak accident" he had suffered on the sets "last Wednesday." The mishap had fractured his right hand and he needed to go through an operation for which he had flown down to Mumbai. The surgery took place at Lilavati Hospital and now it's "all patched-up and casted," said Bachchan.

Details

Rumors of ill health sparked off a few days back

"As they say...The show must go on! And as my father said....Mard ko dard nahin hota! ...Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little," funnily added the Bluffmaster! actor. Rumors of his ill health started when photos surfaced on social media showing his father Amitabh Bachchan, and sister Shweta Bachchan-Nanda making rounds to the hospital. It's unclear which film he was shooting for in Chennai.

Instagram Post

Check out the post here

Instagram post A post shared by bachchan on August 26, 2021 at 2:09 pm IST

Information

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter also seen at airport

Apart from Big B and his daughter, some photos also showed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter dashing back from Madhya Pradesh, where she was filming Ponniyin Selvan, a Mani Ratnam film. In the Instagram post, we see the Dhoom actor, donning a sky blue hoodied T-shirt, jeans, white sneakers and sleek glasses, showing a thumbs up with his bandaged right hand.

Friends

Among all the wishes, director Sanjay Gupta's one stands out

Meanwhile, as soon as this news broke, Bachchan's close friends like Bobby Deol, Sikandar Kher, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar and Anand Ahuja wished him luck and health. Director Sanjay Gupta, who has collaborated with the Bachchans many times, went the witty way and said, "One hand totally out of action but my dear buddy Abhishek Bachchan still wears the most complicated Keds."

Twitter Post

Check out the funny interaction here

One hand totally out of action but my dear buddy @juniorbachchan still wears the most complicated keds. 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/tKoEwSm5gY — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) August 25, 2021

Work

On the work front, Bachchan has several projects lined up

On the work front, Bachchan, last seen in The Big Bull and Anurag Basu's Ludo, has several projects lined up. Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Kahaani, and Tushar Jalota's comedy-drama Dasvi are in the pipeline. News has it that he has signed a film with Meezaan Jafri, who was last seen in Hungama 2. The film will be a remake of Oh My Kadavule.