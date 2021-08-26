Amitabh Bachchan's tie bow on 'KBC 13' making huge waves

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 02:35 pm

Amitabh Bachchan's style statement on 'KBC 13' is hard to miss!

Amitabh Bachchan, who is back as the effervescent and balanced host of the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, is killing it with his dressing sense. If we observe his style on the show carefully, he mostly has donned suits, with an exception here and there based on the occasion. But this time, he has brought us a new fashion statement: The Tie Bow.

New trend has been designed by Priya Patil

Internet cannot keep calm looking at this new trend, which has been designed by Priya Patil, stylist of Bachchan. Owner of the Priya Patil Studio, the woman keeps her focus on creating custom-made accessories and clothing, exclusively for men. Patil and Bachchan have worked with each other for over ten years, and the idea of tie bow occurred due to a need to invent.

Tie bows have been inspired from Victorian cravat

The veteran actor has always been stylish and chic when it comes to fashion. His Italian suits on the show make equal amount of headlines as the episodes. But this season, the tie bow takes the cake that has been inspired from Victorian cravat, which is nothing but a wide cloth piece men wore inside their shirt collars, after tying it around the neck.

Visually impaired teacher becomes first crorepati on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-13'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, which started airing on August 23, already has a crorepati. Himani Bundela, a visually impaired teacher from Agra, has answered the Rs. 1 crore worth question correctly. If she gets her final question right, she will end up receiving Rs. 7 crore, while creating history on the show. Her episode will be aired on August 30-31 at 9PM on Sony.

Bachchan has done 'Chehre' for free, has 'friendly appearance'

Meanwhile, apart from KBC 13, you can see the baritone-voiced actor in Chehre. The film, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, is releasing tomorrow in theaters, and has been directed by Rumi Jafry. News has it that Bachchan hasn't charged a single paisa for Chehre, and so "while filing the tax books we decided to give the friendly appearance credits to Amit ji," said producer Anand Pandit.