Aug 20, 2021

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's voice is something any Indian can recognize. Now, Amazon has added this powerful sound to its Alexa-powered Echo devices, so that one can listen to Big B whenever they want, making him the first Indian celebrity to collaborate with the e-commerce giant for this purpose. The announcement was made last year and the feature has been launched on Thursday. Here's more.

Process

How to set up Big B's voice?

Available on Android's Amazon shopping app, one can add Big B's voice by pressing the mic icon. As this feature is not free, you have to pay Rs. 149 for a year and then, say "Amit Ji," as a wake word. The content is handpicked by Bachchan and it includes motivational quotes, tongue twisters, his father's selected poems, his life stories, etc.

Hindi Commands

Users can give commands in Hindi to 'Amit Ji'

To activate the feature, you have to give a command, "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan." You can also ask him to set an alarm, play songs and get weather reports. And one can command in Hindi too — For example, "Amit Ji, Silsila ke gaane bajaiye." In fact, you can make the megastar wish you birthday by commanding, "Amit ji, it's my birthday."

Reaction

Fans are now tempted to ditch Google Assistant for Bachchan

Sr. Bachchan's Twitter post read, "Another day .. another beginning .. another connect .. with you .. now on #Alexa .. ask and ye shall hear .. !!" While his international fans requested Amazon to launch it in their respective countries, others expressed their excitement. "Impressive," "I use the Google Assistant, but now will be tempted to get Amazon Alexa," were a few comments.

Twitter Post

Check out Big B's post here

T 4003 - Another day .. another beginning .. another connect .. with you .. now on #Alexa .. ask and ye shall hear .. !! 🙏@AmazonAlexaIN @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/oSk488Muz6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 19, 2021

Quote

Bachchan wished to 'engage more effectively' with this voice technology

During the launch (2020), Bachchan was excited to collaborate with Amazon-Alexa. "Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa," he said. Talking about what he wishes to achieve, he added, "With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers."